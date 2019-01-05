Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,138 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter worth about $2,329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,690,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 355,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $3,189,648.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,053,862 shares in the company, valued at $123,766,293.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 133,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $1,237,320.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,379,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999,996 shares of company stock worth $22,740,288. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VG opened at $9.07 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

