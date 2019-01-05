Vonage (VG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vonage (NYSE:VG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Vonage is redefining communications by offering consumers and small businesses an affordable alternative to traditional telephone service. The fastest growing telephony company in North America, Vonage’s service area encompasses more than 2000 active rate centers in over 130 global markets. Vonage is sold directly through their website and retail partners such as SAM’s Club, Amazon.com, RadioShack, Best Buy, Circuit City, Staples, Fry’s Electronics and Office Depot. Wholesale partners such as EarthLink, ARMSTRONG(R), Advanced Cable Communications and the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities resell the Vonage broadband phone service under their own unique brands. With more than 300,000 lines in service, Vonage continues to add more than 30,000 lines per month to its network. Over 10 million calls per week are made using Vonage, the easy-to-use, feature-rich, flat rate phone service. “

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Vonage stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,852. Vonage has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,353,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 133,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $1,237,320.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,379,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,999,996 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,288 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,793.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 292,049 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.