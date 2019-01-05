Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 234.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

