Walker & Dunlop (WD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Walker & Dunlop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

WD stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,748,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 167.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 159,363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 67.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24,160.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 96,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

