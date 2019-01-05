Walt Disney Co (DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 294 Shares

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $72,914.73.

On Friday, December 21st, Brent Woodford sold 1,341 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $144,439.11.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $79,602.30.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $508,680.00.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,682. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 45,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 334,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 161.3% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 24.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 22,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

