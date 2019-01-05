Warpaint London (W7L) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 3947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

In other news, insider Samuel Bazini acquired 150,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,201.88).

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Close-out. It offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; accessories and sets; make-up brushes; and others. The company also engages in purchasing, repacking, and selling third party products; and wholesaler and supply chain management businesses.

