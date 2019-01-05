Wealth Minerals (WML) Trading 16% Higher

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s share price traded up 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 142,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 169,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Wealth Minerals from C$1.93 to C$0.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

