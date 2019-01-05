Weatherford International plc (WFT) Receives $3.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $80,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 150.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 295.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WFT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 47,749,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,838,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.27. Weatherford International has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

