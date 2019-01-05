Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.89. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

