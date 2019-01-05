Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Carter’s (CRI) Price Target to $98.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.

