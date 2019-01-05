Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,769 Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the third quarter worth $447,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 21.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 million, a PE ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Craft Brew Alliance Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

