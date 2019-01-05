Wentworth Resources (WEN) Shares Down 10.7%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25). Approximately 102,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

About Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

