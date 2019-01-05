Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $73,142,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Laurel Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.05.

NYSE PG opened at $92.49 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $5,786,199.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

