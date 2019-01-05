Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,563,197.72 in Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,213 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,197.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,967. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

