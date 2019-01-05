WillScot (WSC) PT Lowered to $16.00

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,481. WillScot has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $298,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at $3,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,502.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,256,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,946 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 338,341 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the third quarter valued at $7,460,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 30.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

