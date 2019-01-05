Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Windstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Windstream posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windstream will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Windstream.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Windstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Windstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Windstream from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:WIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 411,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,940. Windstream has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after buying an additional 295,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 115,640 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at $4,967,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Windstream by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 95,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the third quarter valued at $842,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

