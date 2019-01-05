Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Shares Down 5.5%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 591,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 763,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,860,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,695 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,545,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 272,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

