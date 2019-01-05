Wizz Air (WIZZ) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,291 ($43.00) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price (up previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.65)) on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,482.82 ($45.51).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.96) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

In related news, insider Barry Eccleston bought 2,500 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £73,175 ($95,616.10). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,769 ($36.18), for a total transaction of £12,460.50 ($16,281.85).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

