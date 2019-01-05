Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 499.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,564.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

