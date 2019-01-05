WPX Energy (WPX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 8,624,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,431,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.31.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 321.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

