W&T Offshore (WTI) and Callitas Health (MPHMF) Head to Head Contrast

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Callitas Health alerts:

This table compares Callitas Health and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $487.10 million 1.41 $79.68 million $0.56 8.80

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore 23.54% -26.51% 14.14%

Volatility & Risk

Callitas Health has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Callitas Health and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 2 0 2 0 2.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Callitas Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops and commercializes technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness in Canada. The company offers obesity drug C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Callitas Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callitas Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.