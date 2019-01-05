Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.26.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $276,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 3,007,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,000. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

