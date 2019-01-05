Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Holdings Reduced by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 79.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,059,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,330,000 after buying an additional 578,219 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,255,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,112,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,868,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,819,000 after buying an additional 90,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NYSE XEL opened at $48.50 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $54.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

