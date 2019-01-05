XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XO Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOXO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in XO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in XO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in XO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOXO shares. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of XO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of XOXO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.05 million, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.71. XO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. XO Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, research analysts predict that XO Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

