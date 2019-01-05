XP Power (XPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,070.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,070 ($27.05) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($27.70), with a volume of 20466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($27.70).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.63%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

