Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.57 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $25.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $26.09 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.44 million, with estimates ranging from $105.24 million to $109.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

