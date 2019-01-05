Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemours Co (CC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Chemours posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Chemours from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Chemours by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 360,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chemours by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 561,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Chemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Chemours by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.22. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

