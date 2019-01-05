Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report sales of $135.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $131.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $524.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.50 million to $524.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $567.75 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Sidoti decreased their price target on FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,735,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,287,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 52.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,433,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 414,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,985. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

