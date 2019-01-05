Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Imperva Inc (IMPV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to announce sales of $94.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Imperva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.10 million. Imperva reported sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full year sales of $352.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $355.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $390.58 million, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $402.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imperva.

Get Imperva alerts:

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMPV. BidaskClub downgraded Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Imperva by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Imperva by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperva stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Imperva has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.08.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperva (IMPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.