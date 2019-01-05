Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $29.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.28 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $26.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $116.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.53 billion to $120.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.24 billion to $152.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Valero Energy stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,371,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $952,212,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,545,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,246,000 after purchasing an additional 441,925 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,844,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,590,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,647,000 after purchasing an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

