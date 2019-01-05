Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc (WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.60 million. Workiva reported sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $242.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $279.00 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $279.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workiva from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Workiva to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of WK stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,333. Workiva has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,498 shares of company stock worth $5,506,164 in the last ninety days. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Workiva by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

