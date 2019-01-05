Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.70 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $363.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.50 million and the lowest is $350.85 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $359.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. 884,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,100. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.