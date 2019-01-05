Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.73 Million

Analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report $85.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.97 million to $89.01 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $69.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $299.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.46 million to $302.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.30 million, with estimates ranging from $346.61 million to $362.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Robert S. Murley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $200,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 55.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $18,713,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $5,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $294,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.09. 374,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,351. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $452.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.35.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

