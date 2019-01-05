Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 26,769 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $158,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,870 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Synchronoss Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

