Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $743.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $724.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. 2,271,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,700. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,608,000 after buying an additional 261,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after buying an additional 204,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

