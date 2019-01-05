Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Express (AXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.45 billion and the highest is $10.76 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $40.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 billion to $40.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,810,897,000 after buying an additional 1,045,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,751,481,000 after buying an additional 6,861,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,102,996,000 after buying an additional 246,871 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

