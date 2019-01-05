Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

