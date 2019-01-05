Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (LB) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.12. L Brands reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in L Brands by 82.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in L Brands by 83.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,079,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,431 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,779,000. Makaira Partners LLC raised its position in L Brands by 33.3% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,078,000 after acquiring an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radin Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth about $11,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.71. 5,839,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,561. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

