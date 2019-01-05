Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $113,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $380,006 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,872,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

