Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.61.

NYSE PH traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.33. 956,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,906. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after buying an additional 99,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.