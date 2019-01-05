Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (POWI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,544 shares of company stock worth $489,933 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $92,259,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,658,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,160,000 after acquiring an additional 271,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 114.5% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 207,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

