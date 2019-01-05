Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 145,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

