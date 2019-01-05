Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $65.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 887,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 238,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 53,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

