Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) to Hold

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

