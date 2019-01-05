Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) to Sell

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Emergent BioSolutions' recent acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma look encouraging as they will expand the company’s presence in the public health threats market. We are positive on Emergent’s spin-off of its biosciences business into a separate publicly traded company as it resulted in reduction of the company’s cost structure. Shares of Emergent have outperformed the broader industry in 2018. Notably, the company derives majority of its revenues from BioThrax sales. Hence, its sole dependence on BioThrax for revenues is a headwind. Moreover, Emergent depends on certain single-source suppliers for key materials and services, which are necessary for manufacturing BioThrax. This in turn, also raises a concern.”

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

EBS stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $525,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $295,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.