Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shopify (SHOP) to Sell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shopify provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for SMBs . Increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market, which is the fastest growing retail eCommerce market, is a headwind for Shopify. Nonetheless, the company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. It continues to launch a number of merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently bolstering its merchant base. Moreover, the company is benefiting from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -328.71 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Shopify by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Shopify by 92.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 22.5% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $4,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

