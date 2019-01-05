Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arconic (ARNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Arconic is well placed to gain from strong demand trends in aerospace and automotive markets. It should also benefit from its cost-cutting and productivity actions. Major contract wins in aerospace will also support its results. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. However, Arconic faces earnings headwinds from charges related to LIFO method of accounting. It is also exposed to pricing pressure and weakness in certain end-markets. Its high balance sheet leverage is another concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.48.

NYSE ARNC opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. Arconic has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Arconic’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 73,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,026 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

