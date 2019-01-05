Zacks Investment Research Lowers BankUnited (BKU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are expected to drive revenues, continued margin pressure (despite increase in interest rates) remains a major concern. Moreover, increasing expenses are expected to hurt its bottom-line growth to quite an extent.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley lowered BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on BankUnited and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.45.

BankUnited stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Clinton Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in BankUnited by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

