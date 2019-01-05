Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realty Income (O) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Realty Income have outperformed its industry in the past three months. However, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, this freestanding retail REIT derives more than 90% of its annualized retail rental revenues from tenants belonging to service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business. Such businesses are less susceptible to economic recessions, as well as competition from Internet retailing. In addition, accretive acquisitions and solid balance-sheet strength augur well for long-term growth. However, the choppy retail real estate environment and rate hike remain concerns. Moreover, the company’s substantial exposure to single tenant assets raises its risks associated with tenant default.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Realty Income from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

O stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,067. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after acquiring an additional 539,460 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

