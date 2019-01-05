Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Sell

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rising expenses raise a concern for the company. In the third quarter, business growth, lower U.S. tax rate and a favorable investment experience helped underlying net income improve year-over-year. Nonetheless, focus on segments with higher growth and return bode well for Sun Life. A solid balance sheet and an effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will fuel earnings, ROE and boost shareholder value as well. It continues to forge ahead with its digital and wealth initiatives in Canada, a strong sales momentum in Asia, deeper focus on Asia, scaling and integrating U.S. operations and rendering a firm long-term investment performance in asset management businesses. It targets medium-term EPS growth between 8% and 10%, ROE of 12-14% and a dividend of 40-50%. Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

